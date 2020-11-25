MTN Invitational Golf: Akafo wins Prof. Plange-Rhule memorial tournament

Up in second place in what was essentially men group A of the one-day stableford competition was Elias K. who amassed 39 points off handicap 10 whilst Christopher Mbii went home with the 3rd prize on the back of 38 points playing off handicap 2.

“Our dear invitational golf nearly did not happen for obvious reasons. Yet we’ve braced the odds to be here, a testament of our resilience as a people and as business men and women," said Samuel Koranteng, CSE of MTN Ghana in his closing remarks.

"The pandemic resulted in a change in plans for the year, top of that, we lost some loved ones including our very own Prof Plange Rhule, MTN Ghana Foundation Board member and an ardent golfer who we are celebrating in a special way," Mr. Koranteng added.

In the event, Men’s Group B was won by Okoe Tackie with 47 points playing off handicap 21, second went Ross Han who accumulated 39 points off handicap 26 whilst Alex Oppong -Baffour emerged 3rd with 29 points, also playing off handicap 26.

Georgina Andoh topped the ladies' division of the 18-hole tournament with a total score of 43 (off handicap 33), beating Leticia Amponsah Mensah (34 points off handicap 10) into the runner-up spot. Helen Amponsah placed third on 33 points playing off handicap 20 as Vivian Dick finished 4th with a score 32 playing off handicap 16.

The elderly were not left out of the fun, Charles Mantey emerging winner of the seniors' event for 65+ years olds with 37 points, followed by Jimmy Thorme with 30 points and Esther Antwi with 22 points.

Meanwhile, the ageless Mrs. Adelaide Owusu Adyapong annexed the only winner's trophy in the Elders category for over 70 year olds.

Closest to the pin for men went to Isaac Awuni, Christopher Mbii made it a double with the prize for longest drive men whilst Flora Hurtubiase took home both of the ladies' longest drive and closest to the pin trophies.

All winners in the various categories received trophies and MTN souvenirs.