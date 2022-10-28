The 25-year-old was not overawed at all by the occasion despite playing in front of over 75,000 supporters for the first time in his career.
From Baba Yara to Old Trafford: Mudasiru Salifu stars against Man United
On-loan Asante Kotoko midfielder Mudasiru Salifu put up a great performance during FC Sheriff’s UEFA Europa League game against Manchester United on Thursday.
Salifu gave the Red Devils’ midfield, which was manned by Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, a tough evening with his runs and tackles.
He was, however, powerless to stop his side from losing as goals from Diogo Dalot, Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo condemned the Moldovan champions to a 3-0 defeat.
Despite the defeat, Salifu was one of FC Sheriff’s best performers, having made the most interceptions for his team.
The midfielder also completed the fourth most passes by a Sheriff player and made the most accurate forward zone passes as well against Eric ten Tag’s side.
Salifu joined Sheriff in July following a successful trial after helping Kotoko to win the Ghana Premier League last season.
His impressive performance at Old Trafford has seen him receive wide praise from Ghanaians on social media.
