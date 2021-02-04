James Kwesi Appiah named provisional 26-man squad for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, but trimmed it down to 23 for the finals.

READ MORE: Official: Kwadwo Asamoah joins Caglairi

The three players who were left out of the squad were David Accam, along with Jerry Akaminko and Jeffrey Schlupp.

The players had played a game against Holland and were expecting to justify themselves in the team’s last friendly match before the tournament when they got the news that they had been dropped from the team without any formal notice from the coaching staff.

Recalling how the whole event occurred in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Accam said, “The way we manage our football is not really nice.”

“We had a game with Holland and the next day we were travelling to America so our bags had been packed and someone sent me the list (on phone) that my name is not part and I didn’t even know because as far as I know, I was travelling with the team.”

He added, “All of a sudden, the coach called me that this is what happened, he said, we still believe in you and stuff but this is the team I’m taking but you will still have your chance after the World Cup and I said that’s fine, but I expected it in a formal way not after I saw the list elsewhere.”

However, after being evicted from the camp, the former Nashville SC player recounted how they were left hanging as authorities in the team failed to book a flight for them to return to their respective clubs.

“I took my bag and booked my own flight to Sweden,” Accam said after he was asked if they were provided with a return flight.

According to him, it took the intervention of Sulley Muntari to fight for him and his other teammates to get the authorities to request a flight for them or pay their flight tickets.

“Sulley told them in Twi to book a flight for me because you said you’re not going with me,” Accam told Citi TV.

He added, “Sulley said don’t worry, book your flight, I will make sure they pay you your money. He went to the secretary and told him, you guys have to pay or if not you have to pay them the money they used to book the flight.”