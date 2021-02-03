The former Inter Milan and Juventus wing back joined them as free agent after the January window had closed.

The deal is due to expire at the end of the current campaign and he has already passed his medical.

The 32-year-old left-back is a Ghana international, but spent almost his entire career in Italy.

Asamoah’s previous clubs include Torino, Udinese, Juventus and most recently Inter.

His contract was terminated by mutual consent with the Nerazzurri on October 5, 2020.