Mural of Christian Atsu unveiled in Tema

Atsu was confirmed dead last Saturday after his lifeless body was pulled out of the rubble in the wake of the earthquake in Turkey.

This followed days of intense search following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria two weeks ago.

Tributes have poured in from far and near, with many expressing their condolences to the footballer’s family and loved ones.

The mural of the deceased footballer is the latest gesture to appreciate his benevolence and everything he gave to society while alive.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Abedi Ayew Pele and his family visited the bereaved family and even donated some items to them.

More ex-players also went to their deceased colleague’s family home on Tuesday to commiserate with them.

Asamoah Gyan and Sulley Muntari were among a group of footballers who visited the family of the late Christian Atsu to commiserate with them.

Also present were ex-Black Stars players Baffour Gyan, Emmanuel Agyamang-Badu and Haminu Dramani.