The Black Stars team currently in camp for the Kenya tie comprise six Muslims namely Lumor Abgeyenu, Kassim Nuhu, the Wakaso brother Mubarak and Alhassan and the Ayew brothers Andre and younger brother Jordan.

They were joined by the assistant coach of the Black Stars Ibrahim Tanko, who is also a Muslim to offer prayers.

''They prayed for luck ahead the match against Kenya and for the long-term target of winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations,'' a source who accompanied the team told GHANASoccernet.com.

Ghana will face the Harambee Stars of Kenya on Saturday in their final 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium