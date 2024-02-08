Dr. Ahmed worked for many years in the public service, including being a politician, medical officer and a military man.
Mustapha Ahmed: Former Sports Minister is dead
Former Minister of Youth and Sports, Dr. Mustapha Ahmed, has reportedly passed on at the age of 63.
According to a report by The Herald, he had been battling an illness for several months before his unfortunate demise.
The deceased came under the spotlight last year when he was jailed for contempt by the Financial and Economic Crime Division of the Accra High Court.
This saw him sentenced to seven days in imprisonment for violating an order by the court and trespassing on a land, and was fined GH¢12,000 or in default serve 30 days in prison.
He served as Minister of Youth and Sports under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, which was led by former president John Mahama.
Dr. Ahmed succeeded Mahama Ayariga at Sports Ministry and served in the role of sector minister for just eight months.
His political career also saw him elected as the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ayawaso East Constituency from 2001 to 2013.
Aside from his service in the military, Dr. Ahmed also worked as a dentist and was stationed at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.
The 63-year-old is survived by a wife and three children.
