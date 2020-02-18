The centre-back was involved in one of the hilarious highlights during Real Madrid’s game against Celta Vigo over the weekend.

Aidoo plunged a fluke tackle into Zidane while the Frenchman was standing on the touchline.

Joseph Aidoo's fluke tackle on Zidane
While running to pick up the ball, the Ghanaian slipped and ended up hacking down the Frenchman.

However, the 24-year-old has now taken to Instagram to apologise for his unintended clash with the Real Madrid boss.

“Sir Zidane, my sincere apologies for the clash in the game. I truly hope you are okay. Sending positive vibes your way. Much respect sir,” Aidoo wrote.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid were held to a 2-2 draw by Celta Vigo on Saturday in what was a hugely impressive game.

Fodor Smolov opened the scoring for Celta Vigo in the seventh minute, but Toni Kroos pulled Madrid level early in the second half.

Sergio Ramos made it 2-1 to the hosts in the 65th minute but Celta Vigo snatched a late draw following a last-minute strike from Santi Mina.