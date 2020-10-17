Midfielder Bernard Mensah and left-back Gideon Mensah have both contracted the virus, their respective clubs announced.

The Black Stars played two international friendlies against Mali and Qatar last Friday and Monday, respectively.

Gideon Mensah in action against Qatar

Ghana lost 3-0 to Mali in the first friendly, but recovered superbly to defeat Qatar 5-1 in the next game.

On Wednesday, midfielder Bernard Mensah who plays for Besiktas was confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement from the Turkish club said: "The routine Covid-19 PCR test applied by our club on the return of our football player Bernard Mensah to the Ghana National Team camp where he was invited, was positive.

“Bernard Mensah's follow-up and treatment process was initiated in accordance with the relevant protocols.”

Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah

Meanwhile, Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes has also announced that Gideon Mensah has tested positive for the disease.

Both players are, however, under quarantine as they look to recover and rejoin their teammates.