Kwesi Nyantakyi has said that his detractors in the Ghana Football Association (GFA) plotted his down fall by paying Tiger Eye PI a whopping sum of $400,000 to undertake the ‘Number 12’ undercover investigative piece last year.

Kwesi Nyantakyi, former President of the GFA was at the centre of the scandal that hit Ghana football- several match and football officials were caught on camera receiving monies suspected to be bribe in the ‘Number 12’.

Nyantakyi afterwards was suspended from football and followed with a lifetime ban from all football related issues.

The owner of Wa All Stars has since not got over the ‘Number 12’ investigative piece which has ended his career as a football administrator.

He believes some of the people he used to work with in the Ghana Football Association were the once behind the undercover investigative piece.

"People at the FA who wanted to see my back sponsored Anas exposé with $400,000 to do what they did," he told Net 2 television

"Yes, it was $400,000. What he did was a sponsored. The so-called investigation."

Nyantakyi has insisted the footage has been doctored to falsely incriminate him.

Nyantakyi until his ban was the President of the GFA, President of WAFU, 1st Vice President of CAF, CAF Executive Committee and a member of the FIFA Executive Council.