According to him, the President’s interaction with the players will motive them during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

He cited Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s role in the success of the Black Stars in the late 50s as a perfect case in point.

“The direct involvement of the President (Nana Addo) will prove very critical to the team's quest to win the trophy,” Alhaji Jawula told Atinka FM.

“It will send a very clear message to the players that look, the most important person in the land is monitoring you so go to the pitch and sacrifice. That alone is great motivation.

"It happened under Kwame Nkrumah, Kenneth Kaunda and other African presidents who showed such interest were able to win it. I think it will happen for the Stars this time.”

President Akufo-Addo hosted the Black Stars at the Jubilee House before the team’s departure for a pre-AFCON camping in Dubai.

Before then, he also intervened when Asamoah Gyan decided to retire from the national team after he was stripped off the team’s captaincy.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars are aiming to end a 37-year trophyless run, which stretches back to 1982.

Ghana will face Guinea-Bissau, Benin and defending champions Cameroon in Group F of the AFCON in Egypt.

The Black Stars have, however, failed to neither score nor win in any of their two friendly games before the tournament.