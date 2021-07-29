Nania FC 31-0 Okwawu United and other match-fixing scandals that rocked Ghana football

The game had very little stakes, as Ashanti Gold were guaranteed to finish in mid-table, while Allies were already relegated.

The emphatic nature of the result, however, raised a few eyebrows after two own goals were deliberately scored by a defender of the away side.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has since reported the issue to the opens, with investigations since being launched.

Over the years, though, there have been some other match-fixing scandals that rocked Ghana’s football.

Pulse Sports brings you three infamous match-fixing scandals that shocked the nation:

Nania FC beats Okwawu United 31-0

On 28th match 2007, Ghana football witnessed one of its most controversial and embarrassing matches ever, when Nania FC played against Okwawu United in a Division One game.

Nania, who were being managed by Abedi Pele, were seeking to gain promotion to the Ghana Premier League, and were level on points with Mighty Jets going into the last match of the Middle League.

The games between Nania FC and Okwawu United, and Mighty Jets and Great Mariners were played simultaneously ostensibly to prevent any match-fixing plots.

However, the availability of mobile phones ensured both teams kept track of the scorelines from each other’s matches.

Nania ended up beating Okwawu United 31-0 in what was clearly a match of convenience at the Sekondi Gyandu Park.

There were, however, repercussions as both teams were demoted to Division 3 and fined $20,000 each. All the players and team officials were also suspended.

Mighty Jets thrash Great Mariners 28-0

Just like the Nania FC vs Okwawu United game, the corresponding fixture between Mighty Jets and Great Mariners was also pre-arranged.

As Nania beat their opponents 31-0 in Sekondi, their rivals in the race for promotion, Mighty Jets, also responded with an emphatic 28-0 win over Great Mariners.

The two clubs were equally demoted to Ghana's third division and fined them $20,000 each, while their players were also suspended for the rest of that season and the next campaign.

Ashanti Gold 7-0 Inter Allies

The latest match-fixing scandal to hit Ghana football happened during the game between Ashanti Gold and Inter Allies two weeks ago.

Video highlights of the match sent shocking waves down the spines of fans after the away side’s Hashmin Musah deliberately scored two own goals.

The defender was brought on in the second half with the scoreline at 5-0, and he put the ball in his own net twice to increase the tally to 7-0.

Musah later disclosed that he had picked up information that a 5-1 scoreline had been “pre-arranged” and bets placed to that effect.

In his defense, the player said he had to deliberately score those own goals to foil the alleged match-fixing plan.