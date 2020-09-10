"SSC Napoli can confirm that club president Aurelio De Laurentiis tested positive for Covid-19," the club said on its website, but gave no further details.

Italian news reports said De Laurentiis showed symptoms of the disease when meeting other Serie A officials in Milan on Wednesday to discuss TV rights and the resumption of the Italy's top professional league competition.

The 71-year-old has revived Napoli since buying them in 2004 after they had been declared bankrupt and relegated to the third tier of Italian football.

They have not finished outside the top 10 of Serie A for more than a decade and have been runners-up four times during that period and third on three occasions. They also won the Coppa Italia last season.