In a statement signed by the Spokesperson of the committee, Dan Kweku Yeboah, the interim FA pledges their support to the Ghanaian giants.

"The GFA Normalization Committee pledges unyielding support to Kumasi Asante Kotoko, as they host Nkana FC in their CAF Confederations Cup match at the Kumasi Sports Stadium on Sunday.

We are backing you to make it two out of two home wins to enhance your chances of advancing further in the competition.

We applaud the management, technical team and playing body for your courage and exploit in making Ghana proud even as we strive to normalize our football.

We encourage supporters and the general public to throng the Kumasi Stadium to cheer Kotoko to victory.

We implore the people of Ghana to rally behind the team and also offer spiritual support for victory," the statement read.