The NC has refused to grant the Porcupine Warriors’ request for the semi-final match against rivals Accra Hearts of Oak to be played at either a neutral venue or on a home and away basis.

“The Ghana Football Association NC Special Committee has taken note of your withdrawal and the concerns raised in your dated 3rd June, 2019 on the above subject but wish you could rescind your withdrawal and participate in the NC Tier One Special Competition.

READ ALSO: Three lovely photos of Abedi Pele's only daughter you've never seen before

''The GFA would wish to have the two glamorous clubs play in the semi-finals. However, we wish you well if you stand by your earlier decision,” a statement signed by Ismaila Amin Gado for the Ghana Football Assiociation read.

Meanwhile, Kotoko are set to play a quarter final game against Berekum Arsenal in the NC Special Tier 2 competition.