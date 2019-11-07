Gloria Akuffo said the late investigator was a principal witness of the case before he was cruelly murdered.

“Unfortunately, Mohammed Suale, a member of Tiger Eye and a principal witness with whom the prosecutors directly engaged in the preparation of the case was tragically killed on 16th May 2019. The death of the journalist unavoidably stalled the preparation of the case,” she told Parliament on Thursday.

Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo

Nyantakyi was captured in Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ ‘Number 12’ exposé, allegedly taking cash gifts and peddling influence.

The undercover journalist subsequently petitioned FIFA and the Attorney General’s Department to take action against the erstwhile GFA boss.

Although Nyantakyi was handed a lifetime ban and fined 500,000 Swiss Francs by FIFA, he has not faced any charges yet in Ghana.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Suale, who was a key member of Tiger Eye PI, was shot dead at Madina in Accra in January.

He was reportedly shot three times, twice in the chest and another in the neck, while he was driving home.

The deceased played a key role in Anas’ ‘Number 12’ documentary which exposed widespread corruption in Ghana football.

Giving an update on the case against Nyantakyi, the Attorney General said the former GFA boss will soon be prosecuted.

She said the review of the docket has been completed and the “presentation of the case in court is imminent.”