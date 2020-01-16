The investigations were conducted by international journalist, Guillaume Perrier.

The renowned journalist says a private investigation he carried out proved that the former GFA president threatened Suale but the Police failed to look into it.

“We also met former head of Ghana FA Kwesi Nyantakyi, banned for life by FIFA after being filmed by the investigative journalist pocketing $65,000 in a fake sponsor deal signed in Dubaï. And we can reveal that he also sent death threats to Ahmed Suale in 2018,” he tweeted.

Mr. Perrier further quoted the exact words that Nyantakyi allegedly used in threatening the murdered journalist in a phone conversation.

According to him, a recording of the threats has been given to the Police but they have been reluctant to work on the lead.

"’Be very careful! You can easily lose your life with that" he [Nyantakyi] said to Ahmed in a phone conversation. The recording of it is part of the criminal file but was not investigated by Ghana police,” Mr Perrier added.

He said portraits of the alleged killers, which were recognised by eyewitnesses, have been sent to the Police but no arrests have been made.

“I went to Madina, the Accra neighbourhood where Ahmed was shot. I met eye witnesses of the assassination. One of them flew in the North of the country by fear of reprisals. Another one was scared to talk and admitted police came to him and asked him to keep silent.

“Eye witnesses clearly recognized the portraits that have been drawn and given to the police investigators. But that did not lead to any arrest. Anas published these portraits of the suspects yesterday,” Mr Perrier alleged.

Meanwhile, the renowned journalist clarified that he did not collaborate with Anas Aremeyaw Anas in conducting the investigations.

Nyantakyi was captured in Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ ‘Number 12’ exposé, allegedly taking cash gifts and peddling influence.

A petition was subsequently sent to FIFA and the Attorney General’s Department to take action against the erstwhile GFA boss.

Although Nyantakyi was handed a lifetime ban and fined 500,000 Swiss Francs by FIFA, he has not faced any charges yet in Ghana.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Suale, who was a key member of Tiger Eye PI, was shot dead at Madina in Accra in January 2019.

He was reportedly shot three times, twice in the chest and another in the neck, while he was driving home.

The deceased played a key role in Anas’ ‘Number 12’ documentary which exposed widespread corruption in Ghana football.