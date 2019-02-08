The Police said they have received descriptions of the persons behind the murder but are looking for artists to make sketches of the killers.

This was revealed by the Director General in charge of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, ACP David Eklu.

“A lot of people have described them [the killers] and we are also trying to get cartographers who can give us artistic impression about who they are, to help in identifying them. So far that is where we are,” ACP Eklu said.

The comes after the Police earlier said they will engage fingerprint experts to help trace the perpetrators of the crime.

The late Ahmed, who is a key member of the Tiger PI crew, was shot dead at Madina in Accra some weeks ago.

He was reportedly shot three times, twice in the chest and another in the neck, while he was driving home.

The deceased undercover journalist played a key role in Anas’ ‘Number 12’ documentary which exposed widespread corruption in Ghana football.

Speaking to journalists Thursday, ACP Eklu said the Police is still working around the clock to apprehend the culprits.

The police chief added that six suspects have already been arrested in connection with the murder but were granted bail after interrogation.

“As I speak now, six suspects have been arrested, questioned and are currently on bail,” he said.