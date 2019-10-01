The episode, which featured Ghanaweb sports editor Daniel Oduro and Joy Sports anchor Gary Al-Smith as guests, saw Attah saying goodbye after seven years of hosting.

Gary Al-Smith, Nutifafa Attah and Daniel Oduro

He expressed gratitude to the viewers, guests and the production team that have worked with him on the show since its inception in 2012.

“It’s been seven exciting years but all good things come to an end,” said Attah. “I am so grateful for the opportunity and thank you all for making it a beautiful journey.”

The award-winning Football 360 first aired on Viasat 1 on Sunday September 23, 2012, with Godfred Akoto-Boafo and Kojo Frempong as its first ever guests.

Having since featured Ghana’s leading football reporters and analysts, it now airs on Kwese TV, which acquired Viasat 1 in 2016.

A renowned presenter and producer, Nutifafa Attah has been behind many influential shows across Ghana’s major TV networks over the last 15 years.

He was the founding host of “Sports Xtra”, a sports news and highlights show which first aired on TV3 in 2007 and now airs on Kwese TV. He also served as an anchor for tournament broadcasts on TV3, and once hosted “Soccer Nite” on the same platform.

Attah currently serves as Executive producer of Vim Talk and After Hours on Adom TV, Tonight Show on Joy Prime, Celebrity Fan Zone on Gh One TV and the Ghana Football Awards.

AE Mediacom, the production house behind Football 360, is yet to announce a new host for the show, as it prepares to move from Kwese TV unto a yet-to-be-announced network later in October