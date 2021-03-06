The former Ebusua Dwarfs forward, scored the only goal of the game inside 55 minutes after a brilliant counter-attack from the home side.

The 30-year-old ran behind two players of Asante Kotoko and controlled with his head before beating goalkeeper Razak Abalora for the opener.

Stand-in coach Nii Odartey Lamptey got off to a flying start as Sharks head coach after only seven days with the club. Odartey got the nod barely a week ago as he was appointed to replace Yaw Acheampong.

Elmina Sharks had a perfect game plan by allowing Asante Kotoko to play the ball as they sat deep and played on the counter-attack, for the entire second half.

They were also resolute at the back in the entire game giving no space for Kwame Opoku and Fabio Gama to pounce on.

The Porcupine Warriors had two brilliant chances in the first half but Kwame Opoku and Christopher Nettey couldn't put the ball behind the net.

In the end, Elmina Sharks defended very well to claim their first three points since matchday 10.

The result leaves Asante Kotoko in sixth place, four points behind Karela United, with two games in hand.

For Sharks, it is a huge win that sees them climb up to 13th with 20 points, five clear off the drop zone.