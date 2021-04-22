Odartey Lamptey is still our coach - Elmina Sharks

In a statement to the media, the Elmina based club said the assertion that the coach has resigned is mere fabrications.

"The management and technical team of Elmina Sharks have noticed with grave concern, news going round various radio stations and social media that our Head Coach Nii Odartey Lmptey has resigned," a club statement read

Pulse Ghana

"We want to state unequivocally that Nii Odartey Lamptey is still at post as the Head Coach of the Fearsome Sharks.