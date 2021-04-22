Odartey Lamptey is still our coach - Elmina Sharks

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Ghanaian Premier League side Elmina Sharks have dispelled rumours that its head coach, Nii Odartey Lamptey has quit.

The club says the former Black Stars player is still at the helm of affairs.

In a statement to the media, the Elmina based club said the assertion that the coach has resigned is mere fabrications.

"The management and technical team of Elmina Sharks have noticed with grave concern, news going round various radio stations and social media that our Head Coach Nii Odartey Lmptey has resigned," a club statement read

"We want to state unequivocally that Nii Odartey Lamptey is still at post as the Head Coach of the Fearsome Sharks.

'We urge our players, supporters, stakeholders and the general public to disregard such fabricated story obviously aimed at disrupting the good works being done so far", the statement said.

