Kasoa: Over 70 suspected criminals arrested

The Divisional Police Command said they will continue to intensify security in Kasoa to reduce the continuous killings and robberies.
According to the Divisional Police Commander Chief Superintendent Charles Ampem Koosonu, the criminals will be put before the court from Thursday.
He stated that over 200 additional police personnel have been deployed to Kasoa.
The Police Commander also warned teenagers who roam in the street engaging in illegal activities to be careful adding that intensive monitoring has been made with a proper assessment to demolish all weed and smoking centers in Kasoa.