‘I’ve been renting for 8 years; my ex-wife still living in East Legon mansion’ – Odartey Lamptey

Former Ghana international Nii Odartey Lamptey says he’s been living in a rented house for the last eight years despite a court ruling in his favour.

Odartey Lamptey and Gloria Appiah divorced in 2013 after DNA results proved the ex-footballer was not the biological father of their three children.

The matter led to the collapse of their 20-year marriage, but disagreements between the couple over compensation to Miss Appiah led to a protracted legal tussle.

On Thursday, the latest appeal filed by Miss Appiah to own Odartey Lamptey’s plush East Legon residence was thrown out by the Court of Appeal.

She had sought to claim ownership of the seven-bedroom apartment as part of her alimony after their divorce.

But her appeal was once again not successful after the presiding judge considered her claims to be untenable.

Reacting to the latest ruling, Odartey Lamptey said his ex-wife has refused to leave the apartment despite the court’s ruling.

The former Aston Villa and Anderlecht forward disclosed that he and his new wife and children are currently living in a rented apartment.

“I’ve been renting for eight years now since the first ruling, while my ex-wife is living in my 7-bedroom house in East Legon in addition to the 4-bedroom she has already been given,” he told Angel FM.

“Sometimes I shed tears when I’m alone in my room. My children sometimes encourage me and ask me not to cry again.”

Meanwhile, Odartey Lamptey has vowed to evict his ex-wife Gloria Appiah from his mansion at East Legon after her appeal was dismissed.

"We will do whatever now to move her from the house, as soon as possible," the former Aston Villa star told Kasapa FM, as quoted by the Graphic Online.

