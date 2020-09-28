Kankam explained that Tariq’s father Ahmed Lamptey was frustrated by the turn of events and has vowed not to let the youngster commit the future of his international football to Ghana.

He further said that CK Akonnor has twice made attempts to meet the father of the Brighton and Hove Albion’s full back, but they failed to materialize.

"People have been wondering why It has been so difficult for the GFA to convince Tariq to play for Ghana but reports we are gathering indicates that his dad is not happy with some officials of the FA. The boy adores his father and may listen to his father but his father does not want to have anything to do with Ghana due to the way he treated. They took money from him to invite his son for the U-17 but didn't do as promised," he said on Pure FM.

Though this is not an official response from Mr. Ahmed Lamptey and Pulse Ghana cannot independently verify the claims, it will not be the first time that coaches or officials in charge of the juvenile national teams (U-17, U20) will be accused of asking for financial inducement before they will invite a player to come and play.

Tariq Lamptey has had a good start to the English Premier League, having been putting up excellent display match after match.

He is now one of the players most Ghanaians wish to have him in the national team.