Taylor and Bortey emerged as joint top scorers in the Ghana Premier League in 2002, scoring 18 goals apiece in the process for Accra Hearts of Oak.

There has been a Twitter debate as to who was the better player between the former Hearts of Oak duo.

Dong Bortey waded into the debate, indicating that he was a better player than Charles Taylor.

Taylor has however hit out at Dong Bortey over the claims, saying it is only people low-minded people who praise themselves.

“We are in a democratic era so everyone has the right to brag and It’s foolishness to praise yourself” he told Atinka FM

“Only low minded persons will praise or boast of what they have. I have commended Bortey on several occasions of being a good talent, but now everybody knows how to play football and they all have their own style.

“I will not take this world to anywhere, I know how to play, I know how to play and during this quarantine period me and my wife would’ve been at the ghetto. No way.”

Meanwhile, the debate continues as to who was the better between Charles Taylor and Dong Bortey.