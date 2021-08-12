‘Osei Kofi had no equal; only Pele comes close in terms of talent’ – Kwesi Pratt

The 81-year-old played over 300 matches for the Porcupine Warriors, helping them to win three league titles.

He was also a key member of the Black Stars team that won back to back Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 1963 and 1965.

Kwesi Pratt described the former Asante Kotoko forward as one of the greatest players he has ever seen.

The managing editor at the Insight newspaper also revealed that he used to support the Real Republicans, a state-owned club formed by Ghana’s first President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Pulse Ghana

“I used to support Real Republicans unfortunately it was destroyed after the 1966 coup due to political and ideological reasons. So we couldn’t continue to support Real Republicans,” he said on Good Morning Ghana on Wednesday.

“Real Republicans had players whose standard may be better or equal to the standard of players we discuss in glory terms today. If you look at some of the matches Aggrey Fyn played, he was a classic all-around player.

“You couldn’t beat him. A player like Osei Kofi, in terms of real talent, I don’t see his equal in the world, perhaps Pele.”

AFP

Kwesi Pratt was also full of praise for three-time African Footballer of the Year Abedi Pele, saying he would dominate the game if he was presently active.

“In my early years in public service, I got to know Abedi Pele and I thought that his talent was extraordinary.

“Some of these names don’t come anywhere near Abedi Pele in terms of skills. We sit here and talk about Barcelona, Chelsea etc and it makes me sick.