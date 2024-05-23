ADVERTISEMENT
Osman Bukari: Ghanaian speedster set for €7 million transfer to MLS

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana and Red Star Belgrade winger Osman Bukari is all but set to join Major League Soccer (MLS) side Austin FC in the summer.

Bukari has been a major hit since moving to Serbia in 2022, having won the league and Serbia Cup with Red Star Belgrade last season.

The 25-year-old has once again enjoyed a productive campaign with the club after winning the league and cup double but is now set to depart at the end of the season.

According to 3Sports, Bukari is set to complete a move to MLS side Austin FC, with Red Star Belgrade demanding a €7 million transfer fee.

Bukari has been one of Ghana’s most in-form forwards in Europe this season, having contributed 10 goals and 10 assists in all competitions.

He also starred in the UEFA Champions League, where he scored two goals and was named in the Champions League team of the week for matchday 2 after impressing against Young Boys.

The winger has also been a regular invitee to the Ghana national team since making his international debut against South Africa in March 2021.

Osman Bukari
Osman Bukari Pulse Ghana

Bukari was part of the Black Stars team that played at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup and also made the squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast.

Should his move to Austin FC be successful, Bukari will become the second Ghanaian player to move to the MLS in the last two transfer windows after LA Galaxy signed Joseph Paintsil in February.

Meanwhile, both Bukari and Paintsil are expected to be part of Otto Addo’s squad for next month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR).

