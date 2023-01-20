Over 1000 coaches have applied for vacant Black Stars job – GFA

He also quashed earlier reports in the media that the Ghana FA has shortlisted three coaches.

"The job is opened for all. Once you are a competent coach. We haven’t made any shortlist and at the right time we will".

He added: "There is pressure to appoint a competent coach. We are not looking at race or color but just a competent coach"

Relatedly, former Black Stars coach James Kwesi Appiah has re-applied for the role.

This comes after Appiah earlier stated that he was open to returning to the Black Stars as head coach if he was ever approached.

The 62-year-old has already had two stints with the national team, with his first being from 2012 to 2014, including leading Ghana to the World Cup in Brazil.

Appiah was reappointed as Black Stars coach in 2017, taking over from Israeli manager Avram Grant.