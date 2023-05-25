Paul Pogba and wife welcome third child together

Pogba shared a series of photos of his model wife in a hospital bed, as they both celebrated the successful birth of their son.

“Al Hamdullilah. A new Pogba member has arrived. So proud of my Queen @zulaypogba. I’m so so so happy. #Daddyofthree,” the footballer wrote.

The couple is already blessed with two children – Labile and Keyaan – who are four years and three years, respectively.

The birth of his third son comes as refreshing news to Pogba, who has been blighted by injuries for much of the season.

The 30-year-old missed nine months of the season due and returned to full fitness in May only to be ruled out again by a quadriceps injury.

However, the player's agent Rafaela Pimenta insists he is working hard to get back on his feet and to help Juventus fight for trophies next season.

"His mental strength is impressive, something magical. He has a crazy ability to overcome difficulties, he does it in an incredible way,” Pimenta said, as quoted by Goal.

“Every time he gets back on his feet and goes forward, he never looks back. Now he needs time to recover, He'll be back when he's ready, but Paul isn't the type to stop and think about what happened, he looks to the future.

"We have a very deep relationship, we often argue and then we always make up; all the time like this. The real relationship is the one in which we can tell each other the truth, for us this is very important. We often argue and then we make up. Every time he gets back on his feet and goes on.”

