‘He’s the nearest thing I’ve seen’ – Paul Scholes compares Kobbie Mainoo to Zinedine Zidane

“He’s [Mainoo] the nearest thing I’ve seen to [Zinedine] Zidane in taking a ball, receiving the ball, cruising past people,” he told the Guardian.

“I heard there was a young lad holding his own against Casemiro in training, sometimes better than him.”

Scholes urges Mainoo to be remain grounded

Mainoo was a breakout star in the Premier League last season, where he made 33 appearances in all competitions.

The 19-year-old also scored in the FA Cup final as Manchester United beat rivals Manchester City 2-1 to lift their second major trophy in two seasons.

The youngster was rewarded with an England call-up and featured prominently for Gareth Southgate’s side as they reached the final of the 2024 European Championship.

While Scholes was full of praise for Mainoo, he also urged the teenager to keep his head down and work hard to remain consistent.

“But you have to go out and do it. The first time I saw him I remember that calmness. The way he received the ball with confidence; I just couldn’t believe such a young player could do that,” Scholes said.

“That calmness didn’t come for me as quick as it did for Kobbie. I’d say it came five or six years into my career. That’s why it amazes me. He’s so relaxed, the game’s so easy to him. It’s almost like poetry in motion. That calmness will be vital throughout his career. It’s [something] just in you.

“The sky’s the limit for this lad if he keeps his head down. And he looks like the type who will stay on an even keel.”