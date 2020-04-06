Spain is one of the three countries which have been hit heavily by Coronavirus pandemic, with several people having died of the infection.

Pep Guardiola’s mum is one of the latest to die of the disease.

His side Manchester City said in a statement:

"The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep’s mother Dolors Sala Carrió in Manresa, Barcelona after contracting Corona Virus. She was 82-years-old.

"Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the Guardiola family".

Pep Guardiola some week ago donated 1 million euros to help the fight against Covid-19