The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) members engaged each other in an exhibition clash as part of an initiative of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), the GFA and the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG), with support from GTV Sports+, to promote domestic and international tourism through football.

Ex- Ghana international Felix Aboagye shot the Central& Western PFAG team in the lead with a quick brace before the Accra-team pulled one back.

READ MORE: Mubarak Wakaso out of Ghana- Sudan AFCON qualifier

Augustine Arhinful then scored for the Central & Western side but after some substitutions in the second half, the Accra-based side fought back to secure a hard-earned win.

Godfred Aduobi who scored a hat-trick for the Accra-based side, was adjudged the best player of the match.

The players who featured in the game include former Ghana & Bayern Munich star Samuel Osei Kuffour, former Getafe and Ghana midfielder Derick Boateng, Yaw Preko, Abukari Damba, Felix Aboagye, Godwin Attram, Laryea Kingston, Odartey Lamptey and Peter Ofori Quaye.

Others included, former Ghana right back John Paintsil, Godwin Ablordey, Jerry Akaminko, Thomas Duah, Afo Dodoo, Ablade Kumah, Yaw Acheampong, Godfred Aduobi and Razak Ibrahim.

The western based side also featured the likes of Kofi Nimo, Stephen Baidoo, Kweku Essien, Felix Aboagye, Augustine Arhinful, Joe Hendricks, Odartey Lamptey, Linda Eshun etc.

The game was attended by top football officials including GFA President, Kurt E.S Okraku, General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, CEO of Ghana Tourism Authority Akwasi Agyeman and the Omanhene of Edina Traditional Area, Nana Kodwo Condua VI.

Before the game the leadership of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) paid a courtesy call on Oguaa Traditional area, Osabarima Kwesi Atta II at the Emintsimadze Palace in Cape Coast.

"Many thanks to the Ghana Football Association and Ghana Tourism Authority for deciding to use football to promote Ghana ‘s Tourism and particularly deciding to start it here in the central region" Osabarima Kwesi Atta II said.

"This is a very good initiative which deserve commendation’ as, us, in the central region we have decided that if everyone despise you in any way, we shall support you and give everything you will need to succeed.

"But please try your best, GFA, to win the Africa Cup of Nations. It’s been too long since we last won the trophy” he added.