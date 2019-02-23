A statement reads.“While congratulating Kotoko for their performance so far, the PFAG is urging the Porcupine Warrios to go all out and shine against their next opponent Nkana FC.”

“Asante Kotoko are in a position to know how arduous the task is in Zambia, but we believe in their capabilities. PFAG expects Asante Kotoko to live up to their 'Wo Kum apem a apem b3ba' motto and fight on.

“We urge the managers of Kotoko not to leave any rally all to support the team in diverse ways. To the players, you are our heroes and we expect you to churn out a good performance and good luck.” It added.