Photo shows Raphael Dwamena stable and responding to treatment after collapsing during match

Earlier today, Thursday, a photo of the striker in stable condition and responding to treatment popped upon social media.

Meanwhile, the Sporting Director of BW Linz, Tino Wawra, has also revealed that Dwamena’s life was never in danger and that he could be discharged from the hospital soon.

“The doctor’s testimony was that his life was never in acute danger because of his defibrillator. His “defi” intervened a total of four times,” he said, as quoted by 3news.

“Raphael still has some examinations ahead of him today and can either go home this evening or tomorrow evening – there is no longer any danger if he avoids exertion.”

This is the latest in a string of setbacks suffered by the promising striker, who enjoyed a hugely productive stint in the Austrian topflight in the 2016/17 season.

In 2017, a move to Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion fell through when Dwamena failed a medical after a heart condition was detected.

He underwent surgery to correct the condition and returned to action in January 2020, albeit playing with a defibrillator.

In October last year, his heart condition recurred again, forcing him to spend several months on the sidelines.