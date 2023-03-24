Video: Pitch invader taken away by Police during Ghana vs Angola game

A late goal by substitute Antoine Semenyo was the difference between the two teams as Chris Hughton made a winning start to his tenure as Ghana coach.

There was, however, a short break in the second half when a fan run onto the pitch in a bid to get access to Mohammed Kudus.

ADVERTISEMENT

The young man was quickly accosted by the policemen on duty, before being taken away for the game to resume.

Meanwhile, the police had to take care of more pitch invaders at full-time when some fans attempted to take selfies with the Ghanaian players on the pitch.

All the pitch invaders who were captured by the Police are likely to face the law if past events are anything to go by.

It will be recalled that there was a similar pitch invasion during the Black Stars' win over South Africa in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Cape Coast Stadium on November 14, 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pitch invader, who was later identified as 25-year-old Awal Suleman, was fined GHc2,400 by the Cape Coast Circuit Court for breaching public disturbance laws.