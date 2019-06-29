The Black Stars nearly snatched the points in the 88th minute when Kwabena Owusu intercepted a wayward pass, charged forward and fired a ferocious shot against the bar.

Apart from that, the two sides served up a feast of misplaced passes, poor first touches and wayward finishing on another searing evening at the Ismailia stadium, while there were some unusual decisions from the referee.

Pulse.com.gh rates the players after the game...

Richard Ofori: 7/10 - He was well composed and got his timing right. Made a superb save after he tipped it over to deny Bassogog from 12 yards.

Andy Yiadom: 5/10 - Had an average game. Put in a couple of crosses but lost possession quite a few times. However was solid defensively. His last minute shot inside the penalty area was poorly hit and straight at the goalkeeper.

Baba Rahman: 6/10 - Sent in few crosses and again very impressive when going forward. Lost possession at very tricky position that could have hurt Ghana.

Jonathan Mensah: 7/10 - Solid and very confident. Won many battles in defence. Mensah made a last-ditch tackle to stop Toko's goal bound who was through one-on-one with goalkeeper Ofori. Made a crucial block late in the game to deny Cameroon from taking the lead.

Kassim Nuhu: 6/10 - Good performance. Controlled the backline well and read his line well.

Kwadwo Asamoah: 5/10 - Not the best of games for Kwadwo Asamoah. Combined well with Baba Rahman but enough was not seen of him in the second half. He was quite lackadaisical.

Thomas Partey: 5/10 - Not the best of games for the Atletico Madrid midfielder. Could not use his pace to his advantage and quite lackadaisical.

Mubarak Wakaso: 5/10 - Had good control of the game but could not really make a different. Lost possession at very tricky position that could have hurt Ghana.

Andre Ayew: 5/10 - Not the best performance from the Captain. Not surprise he was withdrawn.

Jordan Ayew: 5.5/10 - The Striker Struggled to get himself in the game. Couldn’t get the supplies he was craving for throughout his stay on the pitch. He worked very hard for the team.

Christian Atsu - N/A - Got injured early in the game. Was substituted for Samuel Owusu.