The GFA in July, 2020, reached a consensus to enroll five-hundred players in the Women’s Premier League on the Youth in Elite Sports Programme under the Sports module initiative. The allowance forms part of governments COVID-19 alleviation programme for one thousand (1000) Ghanaian Athletes through the Youth Employment Agency.

It would be recalled that the National Sports Authority (NSA) and Youth Employment Agency (YEA), on Friday, June 27, 2020, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to kick-start the programme.

The programme is expected to run for an initial six-month period.

Credit: Ghanafa.org