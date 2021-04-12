Pochettino pleads for time at PSG but he might not need it

They are three points behind leaders Lille with six games remaining, and the prospect of them failing to win the title for just the second time in nine seasons is real.

A PSG coach will ultimately be judged on results in Europe, if only because domestic success is supposedly a given.

Then again, the last time PSG changed coach midway through the season was in 2011-12, when Carlo Ancelotti replaced Antoine Kombouare and his team finished second to Montpellier.

"It's normal that after three months we might have some inconsistency because consistency comes over a whole season," Pochettino said last week.

"Maybe what I say can be considered an excuse but the reality is that any management team needs time to work and get its ideas across and for us we haven't had that time yet.