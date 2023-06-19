Napari Suheru, who manages Tiyumba Ladies, is said to have hit and kicked referee Mohammed Sakina Nasara in the aftermath of last Saturday’s game against Soccer Missionaries Ladies.
Police arrests coach for assaulting a female referee in Tamale
The Ghana Police Service have arrested Napari Suheru, for assaulting a referee during a Division 1B football match near the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale on June 17, 2023.
In the ongoing investigation by the Police, Inspector-General Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has held discussions with Mr. Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), and Professor Peter Twumasi, the Director-General of the National Sports Authority.
During the meeting, the Inspector-General urged them to inform the Police in advance about all football matches in the lower leagues, just as they do for the premier league.
Several reports said that Coach Napari was incensed when an indirect free kick was awarded against his side after the goalkeeper picked up the ball following a back pass from a teammate.
He is said to have instructed his players to leave the pitch in a bid to force the referee to rescind her decision. However, when she stuck to her guns, he attacked her.
The suspect is currently in police custody and will be brought before the court to face justice for his actions.
