ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Police arrests coach for assaulting a female referee in Tamale

Evans Annang

The Ghana Police Service have arrested Napari Suheru, for assaulting a referee during a Division 1B football match near the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale on June 17, 2023.

Tamale: Coach who brutally assaulted female referee wanted by Police
Tamale: Coach who brutally assaulted female referee wanted by Police

Napari Suheru, who manages Tiyumba Ladies, is said to have hit and kicked referee Mohammed Sakina Nasara in the aftermath of last Saturday’s game against Soccer Missionaries Ladies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

In the ongoing investigation by the Police, Inspector-General Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has held discussions with Mr. Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), and Professor Peter Twumasi, the Director-General of the National Sports Authority.

During the meeting, the Inspector-General urged them to inform the Police in advance about all football matches in the lower leagues, just as they do for the premier league.

Dr George Akuffo Dampare
Dr George Akuffo Dampare Dr George Akuffo Dampare Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Several reports said that Coach Napari was incensed when an indirect free kick was awarded against his side after the goalkeeper picked up the ball following a back pass from a teammate.

He is said to have instructed his players to leave the pitch in a bid to force the referee to rescind her decision. However, when she stuck to her guns, he attacked her.

The suspect is currently in police custody and will be brought before the court to face justice for his actions.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Tamale: Coach who brutally assaulted female referee wanted by Police

    Police arrests coach for assaulting a female referee in Tamale

  • Arsenal looking to sell Thomas Partey – Fabrizio Romano

    Arsenal looking to sell Thomas Partey – Fabrizio Romano

  • Meet Chitty Asantewa, the Ghanaian girlfriend of Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham

    Meet Chitty Asantewa, the Ghanaian girlfriend of Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

West Ham use Black Sherif’s ‘Konongo Zongo’ to celebrate Conference League trophy

West Ham use Black Sherif’s ‘Konongo Zongo’ to celebrate Conference League trophy

Video: Ernest Nuamah trends after bamboozling Denis Odoi in Black Stars training

Video: Ernest Nuamah trends after bamboozling Denis Odoi in Black Stars training

Hudson-Odoi, Fosu-Mensah jam to Hiplife classic ‘Ashikele’ (Video)

Video: Hudson-Odoi, Fosu-Mensah jam to Hiplife classic ‘Ashikele’

Cristiano Ronado’s girlfriend entitled to £86,000 per month if couple break up

Cristiano Ronado’s girlfriend entitled to £86,000 per month if couple break up