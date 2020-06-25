Tagoe 33, made an instant mark in the Ghana Premier League when he joined Accra Hearts of Oak from Tudu Might Jets in 2005 and helped the Phobians to win CAF Confederation Cup, edging rivals Asante Kotoko on penalties. He also won the top scorer of the Ghanaian topflight league in 2005, scoring 18 goals in the process.

READ MORE: Ace Sports Journalist Gary Al-Smith discharged from University of Ghana Hospital

Prince Tagoe after a successful career overseas wants to return to Accra Hearts of Oak at the twilight of his career and bring his experience to bear.

"Hearts is my club. I want to pay my respect to them. The current players can learn a few things from me," he told TV3.

Hearts of Oak have failed to win any major silverware since winning the league title in 2009.

Many have attributed it to poor management, however, Tagoe claims the club has to properly recruit talents in the coming seasons.

"They should consider dealing with real talents instead of thinking that if a player’s manager is financially okay, they should help push him," he said.

"The scouting team needs to really up their game because a good player will come but because they came with no manager even if he is good, they will end up picking someone else and leave him.”

He added, "Talent is being overlooked, just look at Charles Taylor’s story. We have to go back to the days of recruiting even at the colts’ level and pick real talents."

Comparing Hearts of Oak then and now, he continued, "Most of the players who have played for Hearts of Oak loved the team wholeheartedly."

"Previously, we travel across Africa to win titles but the recent ones find it difficult to do that. It is not because they are not good but they have to play as a team because traditionally, Accra Hearts of Oak is a family."

Prince Tagoe was a member of the Black Stars team that reached the quarter-finals of the 2006 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.