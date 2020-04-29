Tagoe was part of the Accra Hearts of Oak team that defeated Asante Kotoko to win the 2004 CAF Confederation Cup and also scored the lone goal that handed the Phobians the 2004 Ghana Premier League title when they piped the Porcupine Warriors in a championship play-off.

Prince Tagoe who made a huge mark in the Ghanaian topflight league as he bagged 18 goals to claim the goal king in 2005 is aiming at a return to the club that gave him an exposure on the local scene.

“I am planning to play one season for Hearts of Oak. I cannot say when but it is going to be soon,” he told Angel TV.

“Definitely I have to don the Rainbow colours again. That is what I have told myself.”

Prince Tagoe joined Hearts of Oak from Mighty Jets in 2004.

The 33 year-old has had several stints in Europe including German side TSG Hoffenheim, Serbian side FK Partizan Belgrade and Bursaspor in Turkey.