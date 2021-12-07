Watch: PSG uses Rocky Dawuni’s song to celebrate Messi’s 7th Ballon d’Or

Messi and Gianluigi Donnarumma were the two PSG players who won big at the Ballon d’Or ceremony, with the Italy shot-stopper being adjudged the best goalkeeper.

Ahead of PSG’s game against Nice, the two players presented their awards to the fans inside the Parc des Princes.

A video shared by the club on Instagram showed Rocky Dawuni’s hit single “it’s time” being played in the background as Messi and his teammate paraded their awards.

The Ghanaian reggae and soul singer recently landed his second Grammy nomination for the 64th Grammy awards.

He has been nominated in the category of Best Global Music Album. Rocky Dawuni earned the nomination with his "Voice of Bunbon Vol.1" album released in April 2020.

Swipe this Instagram post to see video of Rocky Dawuni's song be played to celebrate Messi's Ballon d'Or...

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that a song by a Ghanaian artiste has gotten featured by a European club.

In October, Black Sherrif went global after his song was used by French side Clermont Foot as their victory tune.

The Ligue 1 club defeated Lille 1-0 on Saturday and the players decided to celebrate the victory with Black Sherif’s ‘second sermon’.

In a video that has gone viral, the players are seen singing word-for-word as the song was playing in their dressing room.