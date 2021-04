Rangers join Swansea social media boycott to tackle online abuse

"As a close and diverse group of players, this is something we all feel extremely passionate about," said Swansea captain Matt Grimes.

"Three of our squad have been racially abused in recent weeks and, as a squad and club, we wanted to take this stance as we again call on those at the forefront of social media companies to implement the change that is needed now and in the future."

Fellow Championship side Birmingham and Scottish Premiership team Rangers later announced they were also launching week-long boycotts.

"The club stands in solidarity with Swansea City Football Club who first announced their intention to operate a social media blackout earlier today, with this fight going beyond sporting rivalries and one that must be tackled in unison," said a statement on Birmingham's website.

Rangers said they were concerned with the "daily racist abuse our players have to endure", adding there was concern that levels of hate were spiralling out of control.