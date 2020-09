The former FC Zurich forward came on in the 64th minute to replace Faghir Wahidullah at a time his side were trailing 1-2 against the champions.

Raphael Dawamena finished off a through pass from Brazillian Alan Goncalves Souza.

This is his second goal in three league appearances.

The 25-year-old joined the Danish side from Spanish La Liga outfit Alaves on August..