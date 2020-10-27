The 25-year-old’s health condition made him miss the majority of last season after he was diagnosed with a heart condition.

However, he underwent surgery and recovered in time to join Danish side Vejle BK in August ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

READ ALSO: Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena undergoes successful heart surgery

Raphael Dwamena is facing an uncertain future over health reasons

Dwamena settled quickly at the club and even scored a couple of goals, but has once against been sidelined by his recurring heart problem.

In a statement, the Danish club said they have been left with no option than to take the striker off the field after it was detected that the limit levels of his heart were too high.

“There has now been one case where the limit values ​​have been too high, and we must, based on a health professional assessment as a club, take the consequence of,” the club's Technical Manager Jacob Krüger said.

“Raphael is therefore being sidelined. We are, of course, sorry for Raphael, but the parties have been aware from the outset of the consequence that would have been the case if Raphael’s monitoring had exceeded the limit values ​​in the measurement.”

Dwamena made his debut for the Black Stars in 2017, and has since scored two goals in nine caps.