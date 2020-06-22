Nigerian legend Rashid Yekini has been voted as a better striker than former Ghana forward Tony Yeboah.

Yekini in a poll conducted on the twitter account of the world football governing body FIFA has beaten legendary Ghanaian striker Tony Yeboah as a better striker of the two.

In the first hour, Yeboah had a better percentage of votes but things took a new dimension as the votes poured in.

However, in the end, Rashid Yekini who played for the Super Eagles of Nigerian in the 1994 FIFA World Cup polled 77.9 percent, while the former Frankfurt forward Tony Yeboah had 22.1 percent.

Voting ended at 1.00 am yesterday. The poll saw 10, 445 votes cast. The votes for Super Eagles legend, Rashidi Yekini, gave him a massive victory.

Tony Yeboah had a better club career, which saw him win two Bundesliga top scorer, emerging as the first African player to win the top scorer award in the German topflight league.

Yeboah is however dwarfed by Rashid Yekini’s impressive performance with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, during which he won the African Cup of Nations in 1994 and also participated in the 1994 FIFA World Cup.

Nicknamed Ye-King, scored a total of 164 goals in 253 club appearances and 37 goals in 58 national team games. He also won the Portuguese Primeira Liga Golden Boot with 21 goals. He also played in the Seoul ’88 Olympics. He was the best player at the 1994 African of Nations after emerging as the highest goal scorer of the tournament.