Rasnford Osei: How my transfer to Real Madrid and Manchester City failed

Osei was a celebrated footballer at youth level, playing at separate U-17 and U-20 FIFA World Cup tournaments.

He was a member of the Black Starlets side that won bronze at the 2007 U-17 World Cup, where he emerged as the winner of the golden boot.

Osei was also part of the Black Satellites team that won the Africa Youth Championship in 2009 as well as the U20 World Cup in the same year.

However, he never got to reach his full potential at the professional level, rather bouncing between clubs in Israel, Finland and South Africa before returning to Ghana.

In an interview with Kings Jersey TV, Osei opened up on how he came close to joining Real Madrid and Manchester City, only for the moves to fall through.

“After the World Cup, I was wanted by all the big clubs. I remember an offer from Real Madrid came,” he said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“Myself and Daniel Opare, but then Kessben said the offer from Real Madrid was not enough because another club was offering them one million dollars, but Opare went.