Report: Christian Atsu found alive from Turkish earthquake rubble

Evans Annang

Former Black Stars and Hatayspor winger Christian Atsu has reportedly been found alive after he went missing under a rubble from the devastating earthquake that rocked Turkey today.

According to multiple reports, the former Chelsea player has been transported to a nearby hospital where he is expected to recover.

Award-winning Ghanaian journalist, Saddick Adams tweeted that: “I’m still in contact with Christian Atsu’s management. A teammate of Atsu has confirmed to them, the player has been found and taken to the hospital. They expect an official statement from his club soon. Prayers still with him and everyone. Trust God he is safe ”

Earlier media reports suggested that Atsu and his club director Tanur Savut who were both believed to be in Turkey at the time of the incident have been left under the rubble.

So far, more than 2000 people have died and rescuers are racing to pull survivors from beneath the rubble after the devastating earthquake ripped through Turkey and Syria, leaving destruction and debris on each side of the border.

One of the strongest earthquakes to hit the region in a century shook residents from their beds at around 4 a.m. on Monday, sending tremors as far away as Lebanon and Israel.

The epicenter of the 7.8-magnitude quake was 23 kilometers (14.2 miles) east of Nurdagi, in Turkey’s Gaziantep province, at a depth of 24.1 kilometers (14.9 miles), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Christian Atsu came from the bench to score the winner for Hatayspor in the Turkish league last night.

The 31-year-old scored his first goal for the club as Hatayaspor defeated Kasimpasa.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
