According to the French newspaper, the former Right to Dream player chose Southampton ahead of fellow Premiership rivals Everton.
ADVERTISEMENT
Report: Kamaldeen Sulemana set to join Southampton for £25m
Black Stars winger Kamaldeen Sulemana is set to move to English Premiership side Southampton for a fee of £25 million, L’Equipe reports.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
The 20-year-old is open to leaving Rennes following a lack of game time this season and he is expected to be in England today ahead of the transfer deadline.
Sulemana enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in Ligue 1 last season after joining Rennes from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.
Pulse Ghana
However, his progress was curtailed by an injury which kept him on the sidelines in the latter parts of the 2021/22 season.
Despite returning to full fitness in the current campaign, the Ghanaian has been restricted to just substitute appearances at Rennes.
ADVERTISEMENT
More from category
-
Black Stars midfielder Afriyie Acquah signs for Iraqi club Al-Ouwa Al-Jawiya
-
Stonebwoy is popular among my teammates at Ajax - Mohammed Kudus
-
Report: Kamaldeen Sulemana set to join Southampton for £25m