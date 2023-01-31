ADVERTISEMENT
Report: Kamaldeen Sulemana set to join Southampton for £25m

Evans Annang

Black Stars winger Kamaldeen Sulemana is set to move to English Premiership side Southampton for a fee of £25 million, L’Equipe reports.

According to the French newspaper, the former Right to Dream player chose Southampton ahead of fellow Premiership rivals Everton.

The 20-year-old is open to leaving Rennes following a lack of game time this season and he is expected to be in England today ahead of the transfer deadline.

Sulemana enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in Ligue 1 last season after joining Rennes from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.

However, his progress was curtailed by an injury which kept him on the sidelines in the latter parts of the 2021/22 season.

Despite returning to full fitness in the current campaign, the Ghanaian has been restricted to just substitute appearances at Rennes.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
