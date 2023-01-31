Report: Kamaldeen Sulemana set to join Southampton for £25m

The 20-year-old is open to leaving Rennes following a lack of game time this season and he is expected to be in England today ahead of the transfer deadline.

Sulemana enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in Ligue 1 last season after joining Rennes from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.

Pulse Ghana

However, his progress was curtailed by an injury which kept him on the sidelines in the latter parts of the 2021/22 season.