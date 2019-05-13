At the Len Clay stadium in Obuasi, Ashanti Gold defeated Asante Kotoko 1-0 in what was Zone A’s biggest fixture of the weekend.

Mark Agyekum’s 44th minute strike was enough to hand the Miners all three points against the Porcupine Warriors.

Accra Hearts of Oak also returned to winning after recording a hard-fought 2-1 win over Ebusua Dwarfs at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The home side opened the scoring in the first half but two goals from Christopher Bonney and Umar Manaf turned the scoreline in favour of the Phabians.

Liberty Professionals also defeated Elmina Sharks 3-1 in Dansoman, while Dreams FC secured a narrow 1-0 win over Inter Allies.

Karela United continued with their impressive form in the competition with a with a 2-0 win over WAFA.

See the full results of week 11 of the NC Special Competition:

Ebusua Dwarfs 1-2 Hearts of Oak

Ashantigold 1-0 Asante Kotoko

Karela 2-0 WAFA

Dreams 1-0 Inter Allies

Bechem United 1-0 Medeama

Aduana 1-0 Berekum Chelsea

Liberty 3-1 Elmina Sharks